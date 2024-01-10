LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — DTE has asked the Michigan Public Service Commission to increase gas rates by nearly 10%, but Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she’ll be reviewing the request.

She’s sought permission to intervene in the case.

The proposed increase in gas rates would mean an extra $266 million annually for DTE, but it would also put a higher burden on customers and make it harder for some to keep their homes warm all winter.

The Attorney General’s office will be working with expert witnesses to carefully examine DTE’s request, and it “will argue against any increases in costs that are not reasonable and tailored to provide benefits to DTE’s customers,” according to a statement from the office released on Tuesday.

Officials with DTE Gas were quick to point out that the company has not requested a base rate increase since February 2021. Chris Lamphear, manager of corporate communications at DTE, said DTE would put the extra money toward needed repairs.

“This filing is just the first step in a ten-month process to determine how much the company can continue investing to replace more than 4,000 miles of aging, cast-iron pipes; manage double-digit inflation on the costs for pipes, meters and other materials; and deliver on our promise of safe service while keeping energy affordable for customers,” Lamphear said.

The company supplies natural gas to 1.3 million customers across the state and electricity to approximately 2.2 million customers, mostly concentrated in southeast Michigan.

Large utilities like this are often subject to state oversight. In past years, the Michigan Public Service Commission has worked with utilities to help save Michigan consumers more than $2 billion.

“DTE shares a mutual interest with the Michigan Public Service Commission in safely delivering energy to our natural gas customers, who reside in southeast, northern and mid-Michigan,” Lamphear said.

Still, officials say they are concerned about the “clear pattern” of repeated rate increases that come before the Commission.

“This is yet another in a continuing string of multi-hundred-million-dollar cases brought by the company,” Nessel said. “We will approach DTE’s latest gas rate increase request as we have every one that has come before it, and work to ensure that natural gas costs are affordable for our state’s utility customers.”