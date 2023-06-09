Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a warning about scams surrounding Taylor Swift tickets as she is set to play two shows at Ford Field in Detroit.

Reports of scammers taking advantage of Taylor Swift fans, indicate some have lost as much as $2,500 paying for tickets that don’t exist or never arrive.

The Better Business Bureau has reportedly received almost 200 complaints nationally related to the latest Taylor Swift tour. The complaints range from refund struggles to outright scams.

Nessel’s office says buying secondhand tickets is an inherently risky endeavor and it is easy for scammers to fake a screenshot of tickets that don’t exist or have already been purchased, perhaps more than once.

“Michigan residents who are defrauded by online ticket scammers should not just shake it off,” said Nessel. “We know these scams all too well. If you believe you were taken advantage of, filing a complaint with my office is better than revenge.”

The Attorney General’s office released the following tips for people shopping for tickets online: