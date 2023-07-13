LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Just hours after appeared on a live video feed in district court, Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel on Thursday announced her office will take over his prosecution at the state level.

Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, of Detroit, faces various federal and state charges in the kidnapping and death of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith and the assault of her mother. The AG’s Office said it will conduct the state prosecution and “will prosecute all state charges in one trial.”

A federal criminal complaint in the case of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith was released Friday.

“The Department has begun the process of reviewing police reports for potential murder charges,” a release said. “Charges previously announced against Trice will be reviewed and reissued by the Department of Attorney General.”

In documents from the federal investigation, investigators said Trice stabbed Wynter’s mother multiple times in her Lansing apartment on July 2, then stole a white Chevy Impala registered to the woman’s mother. He was later found and arrested in the Detroit area. Wynter’s body was found in Detroit a couple of days later. The court documents also showed a photograph of a pink phone charging cord that investigators say Trice used to strangle Wynter before leaving her body in an alley.

“This is a tragic case, and by consolidating the prosecution into one venue, we are recognizing the hardship the surviving victim and family continue to face,” Nessel stated. “I am grateful for the partnership with Prosecutors Dewane, Lucido, and Worthy which allow all of us to place the victims’ needs first while seeking justice for Wynter and her mother.”

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane and Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in statements that consolidating the case under the AG’s office would provide “consistency for the victims and Wynter’s family,” provide “judicial economy” and “allow truth and justice to be pursued.”

“State prosecutors have caucused about this horrific case. It is critically important to all of us that we consider how Wynter’s mother will have to cope with the facts in this case — her daughter’s kidnapping and murder, as well as her own vicious assault,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy added in a statement. “She should not have to travel back and forth to Detroit and any other jurisdiction among various courts.”