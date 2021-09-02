Live Desk: AG Nessel to talk power outage response

GRAND RAPIDS Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will provide an update this morning on what her office is learning from power outage feedback forms launched after recent widespread outages.

At 11:15 a.m., Nessel will join the WOOD TV Live Desk to recap how the online submission forms have been working out. She will also share data on feedback specifically from counties in West Michigan.

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across Michigan lost power in early August when strong storms swept through the state. Some were without service for a week.

Nessel has called on utilities to offer customers credit automatically for those outages rather than requiring people to apply, and also said they should create a fund to help people displaced by long outages.

In an Aug. 24 statement, Nessel said “as a state, we must put a heavier priority on examining our utility companies and how they adapt to the changing climate and needs of their millions of customers.”

“It remains unacceptable that Michigan residents have grown to expect power outages every time there’s severe weather in the forecast,” her statement continued. “We can—and must—do better. I appreciate the public’s help by providing my office with information on the hardships they faced during extended outages.”

You’ll be able to stream Nessel’s conversation with News 8 digital anchor Luke Laster on woodtv.com and on the woodtv Facebook page. For more content streaming from the WOOD TV Live Desk, go here.