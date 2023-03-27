GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has announced reward of up to $5,000 for information about an arson investigation in the Upper Peninsula involving Enbridge property.

The ATF made the announcement Friday. Agents are looking for information from a suspicious fire on Aug. 31, 2022, that damaged several vehicles and pieces of equipment at the energy company’s St. Ignace facility.

Nobody was injured in the fire and it did not impact Line 5 or any other Enbridge pipeline system.

A photo of equipment damaged in a suspicious fire on August 31, 2022, at Enbridge’s St. Ignace facility. (Courtesy ATF)

“Arson is a violent crime. ATF views an arson attack as an attack on not just property, but against the community,” the bureau said in a statement.

Enbridge and Line 5 have become a hot-button topic for environmentalists. Enbridge is a Canadian company that operates Line 5, which carries up to 540,000 barrels of fuel each day through the Straits of Mackinac. Enbridge is seeking approval to build a tunnel to house a new pipeline in the straits. However, environmentalists would rather see Enbridge move its pipeline out of the Great Lakes, citing the potentially catastrophic environmental and economic impacts a major spill could have on the region.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel have each taken action to try and shut down the pipelines, including rescinding the company’s easements to access Michigan land. However, Enbridge has defied court orders, citing an international treaty between Canada and the United States. The fight continues to play out between state and federal courts.

The ATF is asking for any information on people who have been seen leaving the property. People can submit anonymous tips, but only people who leave contact information can be considered for the reward.

Tipsters can reach out to the ATF’s Grand Rapids Field Division, through the ATF’s website and through the Reportit app.