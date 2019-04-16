1 dead, another injured in Mason County shooting Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested after one was killed and another injured in a shooting in Mason County.

According to a press release from the Mason County Sheriff's Office, police were called around 7 a.m. Monday about an active shooting at a home in the 10000 of N. US-31 in Free Soil Township. The caller was one of the shooting victims and told authorities critical information, such as the name of the shooter, his location in the house and the fact there were small children in the home.

Authorities say they evacuated one wounded adult and two children. The wounded adult provided officers with additional information about firearms, the fact a deceased person was inside and the alleged shooter was barricaded in a room.

Around 8:25 a.m., a man advised officers outside that he was coming out to give up. The suspect was taken into custody without incident by deputies, police say. Authorities say they checked the residence and found one adult man deceased from gunshot wounds.

The adult shooting victim who survived was taken to the hospital, and currently being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are still actively investigating this matter, and the Michigan State Police Crime Lab of Grayling is still on the scene.



No further details surrounding the incident were available.