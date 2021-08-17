As more return to the workplace, burnout is a concern

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Many employees have returned full time to the workplace, and while this is a welcoming change of scenery for some, it can be stressful for others.

Dr. Kristyn Gregory, medical director of behavioral health at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, says work-related stress and exhaustion can be a big problem, especially as people return to the office. According to the Mayo Clinic, burnout can have real mental and physical side effects. It can contribute to health conditions like insomnia, heart disease, high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes.

Signs that colleagues or employees may be battling burnout include a lack of energy, impatient with co-workers or clients and complaining of illness.

To avoid work burnout, Gregory suggests trying to reduce stress outside the workplace with activities such as yoga or meditation, physical activity and getting enough sleep.