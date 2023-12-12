GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — AAA came out with its holiday travel projections and anticipates over 115 million Americans to either drive or fly later this month, including 3.6 million here in Michigan.

These predicted figures show the largest number of travelers in the state since 2019 and the second largest ever since AAA began tracking in 2000. The projected 207,000 Michiganders taking to the skies this holiday season is the most in two decades.

“AAA has seen steady year-over-year growth in travel demand, culminating with the year-end holidays. And despite inflationary pressures, folks still want to travel and they’re going to budget for it,” AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said.

With all of this record travel expected to take place from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1, AAA has identified some key dates that are likely to be busier than others.

Dec. 23 is likely to be the first packed day on the roads and in the terminals, as it is the first Saturday of the holiday travel period. Woodland also said Dec. 28 and 30 will also be busy as families will likely be returning from their destinations those days.

If you are expecting to travel this holiday season, AAA recommends you plan ahead, no matter if you drive or fly.

Drivers should get their vehicles inspected before hitting the roads and pack emergency kits that include blankets, food, water and other first aid items in case of a breakdown. Alternate routes should also be planned.

As for flyers, terminals are likely to be packed all week long as passengers fly in and out of the gates. That also means that TSA lines will be longer as well so make sure you give yourself more than enough time to check-in and make sure you don’t miss your flight.

You can find more information at the AAA website.