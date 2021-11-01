Artists wanted for residency on Mackinac Island

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WJMN) — Applications are being accepted for the 2022 Artist-In Residence Program through the Mackinac State Historic Parks, which encourages art inspired by the picturesque island.

Painters, sculptures, photographers, writers and composers — essentially any time of artist — is eligible to apply.

The application can be found online and there is a $25 fee. The deadline is Jan. 14.

A panel of representatives from Mackinac State Historic Parks, the Mackinac Island Arts Council, and the Mackinac Island Community Foundation will choose artists for the program by Feb. 11.

Arch Rock on Mackinac Island

The residencies are for two- or three-week periods starting in early June and running through early October.

The artists who are chosen will stay, rent-free, in the remodeled second floor studio apartment at the Mackinac Island Visitor’s Center, which has a view of the Straits of Mackinac. They will also be granted workspace at The Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum.

They are also asked to host a public presentation or workshop on the second week of their residency, as well as send a work to Mackinac State Historic Parks within a year.