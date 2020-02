GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan-based Art Van is exploring Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to Crain’s Detroit business publication.

The home furniture giant is also considering selling its stores.

The Art Van business started in Detroit on Gratiot Avenue and 10 Mile Road in 1959 by the Van Elslander family.

The brand was sold to a Boston-based private equity firm in 2017.