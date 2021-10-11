Arrest made after threat made to Cassopolis schools

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is expected to face charges for allegedly making threats of violence at Cassopolis Public Schools.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it and the school district each got tips about the threats on Sunday. A Monday release did not include any details about the threats.

Deputies and school officials worked together and identified a suspect.

Deputies were at the school Monday morning, at which point they detained their suspect.

The suspect was jailed on charges of threats of terrorism. His name was not released Monday pending arraignment, which could happen as early as Tuesday.