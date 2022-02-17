Arrest made 35 years after Niles-area murder

Roxanne Wood was found stabbed to death in her home near Niles on Feb. 20, 1987.

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — Days before the 35th anniversary of her death, investigators have arrested a suspect in the murder of Roxanne Wood.

People familiar with the case told News 8 that the suspect was arrested in the South Bend, Indiana, area on Thursday. His name was not released pending arraignment.

Wood was found stabbed to death in her home just south of Niles in the early hours of Feb. 20, 1987. She was 30 years old.

She and her husband Terry Wood had gone out to a bar and then bowling alley in Niles the night before. She left the bowling alley around midnight and her husband followed about 45 minutes later, police say.

When Terry Wood arrived back at their home on Tam-O-Shanter Lane in the area of Country Club Drive and S. 15th Street, police say, he found Roxanne Wood dead on the kitchen floor. He called 911 at 1:18 a.m.

This still image taken from 1987 footage shows the home where Roxanne Wood was murdered.

Police said shortly after the killing that Roxanne Wood’s throat had been slashed and she had been hit over the head with a frying pan. They recovered the knife’s sheath but not the murder weapon. There was no evidence of forced entry to the home.

Sources told News 8 the suspect arrested Thursday is not Terry Wood, who had long been considered a person of interest in the case but has always maintained his innocence. He still lives in the Niles area.

—News 8 investigative producer Carter Gent contributed to this report.