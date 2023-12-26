LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency will receive more than $2.6 million to continue its pursuit against people who defrauded the office during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UIA announced the U.S. Department of Labor had awarded the agency a grant from its American Rescue Plan Act allotment. It will cover the costs to hire 30 more people on a temporary basis to examine UIA claims and add staffers to the agency’s Fraud and Investigations Division.

“Integrity is central to the success of Michigan’s unemployment insurance program. Our agency has zero tolerance for anyone who fraudulently steals money from hard-working Michigan residents who rely on the safety net UIA provides when they lose their jobs,” UIA Director Julia Dale said in a statement. “This grant will allow us to expand our efforts to aggressively pursue bad actors and make them pay for their crimes.”

The 30 new employees, many of whom have worked with the UIA in the past, will join another team of 50 “limited-term” employees that are slated to specifically tackle pandemic-era fraud through June of 2024.

An audit released last year by the state’s Office of the Auditor General determined that the UIA “failed” in its mission to prevent fraudulent claims during the height of the pandemic. More than $4.3 billion were wrongfully paid out to people who should not have qualified for benefits, while many residents who should have qualified were rejected.

The agency’s acting director, Steve Gray, stepped down from the position in November 2020. Dale was eventually hired to the position in October 2021.

According to the UIA, 162 people have been charged with some form of fraud or identity theft during the pandemic. Of those 162 suspects, 90 have already been convicted and 69 have been sentenced. More than $90 million dollars have been recovered.