Armed activists escort Michigan lawmaker to work

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of armed men and women escorted State Rep. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, to the Capitol Wednesday.

“It did bring some comfort just to know that folks out there have my back,” Anthony said.

State Rep. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, escorted by armed activists on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (Courtesy of the Lansing City Pulse)

Anthony welcomed their presence. She said she grew fearful after protesters legally brought guns inside the Capitol last week.

“There was something that triggered extreme fear in myself, as a woman, as an African American woman just as a legislator,” said Anthony.

The gun-wielding community activists said they’re working to ease that fear.

“We came together and decided we need to do something about that,” said Michale Lynn Jr., community activist.

Lynn and his supporters are calling on lawmakers to stop people from carrying weapons inside the Capitol.

“It can only be used for one thing, intimidation. What else are you carrying a gun in there for?” he asked.

News 8 reached out to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey.

A spokesperson for his office said, “The House and Senate have their own police force in the form of the sergeants and Michigan State Police are stationed in the building. The majority leader feels these men and women do an excellent job of ensuring safety of legislators and staff.”

Although Anthony said she advocates for Second Amendment rights, she doesn’t feel weapons belong in her work environment.

“We are in a public health crisis and the last thing we need to do is be debating if we feel safe in our workplace to do the work of the people,” said Anthony.

Anthony said she will meet with the Capitol Commission on Monday to discuss legislation that prevents open carry inside of the Capitol.