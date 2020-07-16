Applications open for small business grant program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With most businesses in the state reopened, many will now struggle to stay open after losing money through the pandemic.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has launched the Small Business Restart Program to help and now businesses can start applying.

The program will provide funding to local economic development organizations who will then provide grants to eligible small businesses.

In West Michigan, those organizations are Lakeshore Advantage, The Right Place and Southwest Michigan First. They will be the first to give out money.

Only businesses and nonprofits with 50 or fewer employees can apply. They need to be part of an industry that’s been impacted by the pandemic, must have working capital to support payroll, rent and utilities. They are required to show they’ve lost income as a result of the pandemic.

The deadline for applications is Aug. 5.