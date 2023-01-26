GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Court of Appeals says the state Legislature acted within the limitations of the law when it adjusted the state’s minimum wage law in 2018, preventing the issue from going to voters, then altered it again to delay an increase.

The 3-0 decision issued Thursday means that the state’s minimum wage does not have to rise to $13.03 per hour in February.

In 2018, advocates tried raising the minimum wage to $12 by 2022 by putting it on the ballot. But Republican lawmakers prevented that from happening: they quickly took the matter up so it wouldn’t go before voters and later changed the law so the increase wouldn’t happen until 2030. In July 2022, a Michigan Court of Claims judge ruled that unconstitutional. The judge ordered businesses to raise the minimum wage to $12 but agreed that order wouldn’t take effect until Feb. 19 due to the pending appeal.

The appeals court said the Court of Claims was wrong and that the Legislature followed the letter of the law.

It stressed that it was not making its decision based on the pros or cons of raising the minimum wage, but said that rather had to consider what the law states the Legislature is allowed to do, regardless of the underlying matter.

“Courts are concerned with what the law states, i.e., what the words actually contained in the law state, and a constitutional law does not become unconstitutional because it was passed with a bad intent,” the ruling reads in part.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association praised the court’s decision:

“We are relieved and appreciative of the unanimous ‘Adopt and Amend’ decision out of the Court of Appeals today that will allow Michigan and its 18,000 restaurants and hotels to move forward with greater certainty as to their operating future. Through this ruling, countless restaurants and 50,000 hospitality jobs have been at least temporarily saved. We are optimistic that the Michigan Supreme Court will recognize the same and allow this industry to redirect its focus to the daunting task of recovering from a pandemic that decimated it so completely.” MRLA President and CEO Justin Winslow

The decision may be appealed to the Michigan Supreme Court.