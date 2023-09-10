EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University has suspended head football coach Mel Tucker without pay after sexual harassment allegations made nearly a year ago became public overnight.

Brenda Tracy, a sexual assault survivor and prevention activist, made multiple visits to MSU starting in 2021. She spoke to the team’s players about sexual consent and was even named an honorary captain before last year’s spring game.

Tracy filed a complaint against Tucker last December, accusing the head coach of masturbating without her consent during a phone call and repeatedly making unwanted sexual comments. The complaint was not known to the public until a USA Today report broke late Saturday night.

On Sunday afternoon, MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller announced Tucker’s suspension during a news conference at Spartan Stadium.

“The university’s objective has been and remains focused on conducting a fair, thorough and unbiased investigation and allowing the processes to play out,” Haller said.

Haller said he and university leaders learned about the sexual harassment claim that December. MSU’s Office of Civil Rights enlisted an outside third-party investigator to investigate the case, Haller said.

Tucker reportedly claimed his interactions with Tracy were “mutually consensual and intimate” in a March letter to investigators, USA Today reported.

Haller said the university took “interim measures” while the sexual harassment investigation continued.

“Initially they were no contact with complainant as well as increased oversight from me of the program but then also the coach so,” Haller said. “It’s an ongoing process and we update those interim measures as we receive information.”

MSU leaders took three questions from the media during the news conference. Haller did not elaborate further as to what the interim measures were.

Haller said the investigator’s review was complete by July 25, recommending a formal Title IX hearing to decide Tucker’s fate on Oct. 5-6 hearing. That will come during MSU football’s bye week.

Haller said he was suspending Tucker in “the best interests of everyone, including student-athletes and the university community.” Reporters later asked Haller why Tucker wasn’t suspended before instead of when the news leaked to the public.

“For me, it was working and waiting on the university as it relates to their investigative process,” Haller said. “Making sure they were allowed to complete their investigation. The investigation was complete on (July 25), there’s still an ongoing process that still needs to be played out.”

MSU President Teresa Woodruff said during her initial remarks that the university’s outside investigations are designed to be “comprehensive and fair” and protect the confidentiality of those involved. She then agreed a Title IX hearing must happen before a decision is made.

“This morning’s news might sound like the MSU of old; it was not,” Woodruff said. “It is not because an independent and unbiased investigation is and continues to be conducted. That investigative process is not complete and had not been referred to AD Haller or the university. That process will not be complete until there is a hearing and a final decision.”

MSU’s own policy allows the university to place Tucker on administrative leave while the complaint goes through the Title IX process. Tucker was allowed to stay on the job for almost ten months.

Tucker signed a 10-year, $95 million contract in November 2021. Haller also announced that Harlon Barnett will fill in as acting coach and former head coach Mark Dantonio will become an associate head coach.

Michigan State University has faced multiple Title IX cases with repeated allegations of sexual harassment and assault. One of the nation’s largest sexual abuse cases involved Dr. Larry Nassar, a former MSU osteopathic sports physician, who is now spending several decades in prison for sexually assaulting more than 150 patients. University administration went through significant turnover and a former Michigan State dean spent time in prison for the Nassar case.

Woodruff, who became interim president in November 2022, said the Tucker situation is being handled differently.

“In the MSU of today, when any report comes into the university, it is appropriately and rigorously reviewed,” Woodruff said. “In the MSU of today, our investigative processes are fair and thorough.”

“The MSU of today is creating a culture that is welcoming, supportive and caring,” she added.