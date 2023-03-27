GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan teens have a chance to win a scholarship by spreading an important safety message.

Michigan Auto Law is offering $5,000 in scholarships to high school students who create the best content to convince young drivers to reduce distracted driving.

The annual Kelsey’s Law Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship is named after a Michigan teenager who died of a cellphone-related crash in 2010.

People who apply for the scholarship can submit either a YouTube video, a graphic or a tweet that conveys an anti-distracted driving message.

“We know that teenagers are tired of getting preached to by their parents and adults,” Brandon Hewitt, COO and attorney with Michigan Auto Law. “If they’re going to listen to anybody, it’s going to be listening to each other, and we don’t want to substitute our voice for theirs. … The best way for them to talk to each other is a lot of times through social media, so that’s what we’re trying to offer for them.”

The application deadline is March 31. The scholarship is open to both high school juniors and seniors. For more information, go to michiganautolaw.com.