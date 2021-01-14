Another Whitmer kidnapping suspect bonds out of jail

UNDATED (WOOD) — Another one of the suspects accused of planning to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is out of jail.

Eric Molitor of Cadillac posted bond and was released Thursday from the Antrim County Jail, where he has been since his arrest in October.

On Wednesday, court records show, Molitor’s attorney requested his bond be reduced to 10% of $100,000. A judge agreed but also ordered that if released, Molitor must wear an electronic tether, obey a curfew, not have any contact with other suspects of any militias and not have any contact with Whitmer.

Molitor is among 14 militia members accused of plotting to kidnap the governor. Authorities say they believed the executive orders she issued in response to the coronavirus were an overreach of her power.

Investigators say the men conducted surveillance on Whitmer’s vacation home in Antrim County, allegedly bought a Taser to use in the abduction, designed and tested bombs, and looked at how to blow up a bridge.

Molitor, among those accused of watching to Whitmer’s vacation home, was charged at the state level with providing material support for a terrorist act and a weapons charge. Eight suspects face similar state-level charges, but six have been charged with conspiracy at the federal level.

In addition to Molitor, a few more of the suspects have been released from jail on bond, including Michael and William Null, brothers from West Michigan. Others have remained behind bars pending trial.