Another person charged in Whitmer plot

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on coronavirus in Michigan during a May 26, 2020, press briefing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD/AP) — The Michigan Attorney General’s Office says another person has been charged in connection to the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The AG’s office didn’t tell News 8 the identity of the suspect but did confirm that this person was charged on the state-level.

Seven men purportedly linked to a paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen were charged in state court last week with providing material support for terrorist acts. Federal charges have also been filed against six others in the alleged conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer.

News 8 is working to confirm more details about the other suspect who was charged.