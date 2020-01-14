Anna’s House adding Lansing-area restaurant

A courtesy rendering of the planned Anna’s House in Okemos.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids-based Anna’s House is adding another restaurant, this time in Okemos.

The popular breakfast and brunch restaurant’s new location will be at 1753 Grand River Ave., near Dobie Road.

It is expected to open this spring, though a precise date has not been set because construction permits are still pending.

>>PDF: Renderings of the new restaurant

About 30 workers will be hired to staff the new diner. Information on applying has not yet been released.

Anna’s House already has eight locations around Michigan in metro Grand Rapids, Holland, Kalamazoo, and on the east side of the state.

“We’ve been hoping to bring Anna’s House to the greater Lansing area for years, and we’re very pleased to have finally found the perfect location,” owner Josh Beckett said in a Tuesday statement.