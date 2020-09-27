Ann Arbor decriminalizes magic mushrooms, psychedelic plants

In this Aug. 3, 2007, file photo magic mushrooms are seen in a grow room at the Procare farm in Hazerswoude, central Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The city of Ann Arbor has decriminalized psychedelic plants and fungi, including magic mushrooms, and police officers will no longer make them an enforcement focus.

MLive.com reports that the Ann Arbor City Council voted unanimously Sept. 21 in favor of a resolution declaring it the city’s lowest law enforcement priority.

The move means that authorities won’t investigate and arrest anyone for planting, cultivating, buying, transporting, distributing, engaging in practices with or possessing entheogenic plants or plant compounds.

Last year, Denver became the first U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms. The city was then followed by Oakland and Santa Cruz in California, which decriminalized all entheogenic plants.