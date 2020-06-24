Amtrak restores Grand Rapids-Chicago route

An Amtrak train pulls into the Kalamazoo station on Nov. 26, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Amtrak is bringing back its round-trip route between Grand Rapids and Chicago starting June 29 and June 30, the company says.

The Pere Marquette route closed on March 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 29, a train will start in Chicago and go to Grand Rapids with stops in St. Joseph/ Benton Harbor, Bangor and Holland. Trains will travel in both directions starting June 30.

To keep travelers safe, Amtrak says train capacity will be limited to less than half. Business class and cafe services will be offered.

Amtrak is requiring face coverings, only accepting cashless payments and encouraging physical distancing.

Reservations are required for all riders. Tickets can be purchased on Amtrak’s website, mobile app or by calling 800.USA.RAIL.

More information on how Amtrak is handling the virus pandemic is online.