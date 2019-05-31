Amish buggy-car crash injures teen and boy, 9

Michigan

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Mecosta County deputies are investigating a car-buggy crash that seriously injured a 9-year-old boy and sent a 17-year-old girl to the hospital.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday on Pierce Road near 140th Avenue in Austin Township, about 14 miles southwest of Big Rapids.

Investigators say a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old Mecosta woman rear-ended the Amish horse-drawn buggy, which was traveling east on Pierce Road. The 9-year-old boy riding in the buggy was flown to a Grand Rapids hospital in serious condition. An ambulance took the 17-year-old buggy driver to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. Her condition is unclear.

