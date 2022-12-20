GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s the perfect storm: a projected massive snowstorm coming just days before Christmas as millions go home for the holidays.

AAA estimates 113 million Americans are traveling to see loved ones.

A flurry of packages are being shipped across the country, but there’s concern many won’t make it to their destinations on time.

The U.S. Postal Service has added thousands of seasonal hires and hundreds of new package processing machines to handle more demand this holiday season. USPS has the ability to process up to 60 million packages a day during the holiday season.

But the Postal Service told NewsNation that bad weather could lead to shipping delays.

A spokesperson for the Postal Service told News 8 they “will make every effort to deliver their routes if they feel it is safe to do so.”

“Their personal safety comes first,” the spokesperson said. “We are keeping a close eye on the situation and will continue to do so as the winter storm approaches.”

The postal service is also asking customers to make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear of snow and ice so mail can be delivered safely.

“Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snowplows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers,” the spokesperson added.

USPS also told News 8 it would suspend services in the areas of any roads closed by local, state or federal officials.

Instacart, a grocery delivery service, also told News 8 it’s closely tracking the storm, and the safety of its employees and customers is a top priority.

If you order off Amazon, the company told News 8 that delivery dates shown at checkout do factor in the forecasted weather.

“For customers making a last-minute purchase, look for an ‘arrive by Christmas’ message on the product page to ensure the item will make it under the tree by 12/24,” the spokesperson said.

Amazon said most deliveries make it to customers without issues, but if something happens this week the company will work with customers to make it right.