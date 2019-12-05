Amid scandal, UAW leaders name Rory Gamble as president

DETROIT (AP) — Members of the United Auto Workers union’s executive board have voted to make Acting President Rory Gamble the union’s top leader.

He will serve the remainder of former President Gary Jones’ term, which runs until June of 2022.

Jones stepped down last month after being implicated in a widening embezzlement and bribery scandal at the union.

Gamble, 64, successfully led negotiations this year on a new contract with Ford Motor Co.

Before that, he served as director of a regional office near Detroit. He was named acting president when Jones stepped down.