LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials have temporarily banned all poultry and waterfowl exhibitions amid the avian flu outbreak that’s spreading quickly across the U.S. and has prompted farms to euthanize millions of birds.

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland and Director Gary McDowell announced the ban Tuesday. They said it would last until Michigan goes 30 days without a case of the avian flu.

In 2015, avian flu prompted a similar ban on Michigan poultry shows.

Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows the highly pathogenic avian influenza has infected more than 37 million birds in 34 states this year.