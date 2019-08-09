American flag keeps getting damaged in Mecosta Co.

A photo of flag damaged at Bromley Park in the village of Mecosta. Courtesy of Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

MECOSTA, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say an American flag in the village of Mecosta keeps getting damaged.

The American flag in Bromley Park was recently cut down from the flag pole, cut into pieces and thrown into the creek, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

A photo of Bromley Park in the village of Mecosta. Courtesy of Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the flag and the rigging ropes at the park have been damaged four times in the past two years.

Authorities are asking for help to find the suspects involved with these incidents.

People with information are asked to call the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231.592.0150.