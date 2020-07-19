Amber alert issued for northern Michigan teen

GARFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — An Amber Alert has been issued to help find a missing 15-year-old girl from Grand Traverse County.

Deputies say Anna Mae Taylor of Garfield Township was last seen early Sunday morning near Keystone Road and Hammond Road.

An undated courtesy photo of Brandon Reyes.

Investigators have reason to believe she may be with 20-year-old Brandon Reyes of Garfield Township. They also believe he may have assaulted her.

Deputies say Reyes is believed to be armed and dangerous. He is likely driving a silver 2006 Chrysler 300 with a personalized Michigan license plate that says “B-Reyes.”

Taylor is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Reyes is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Grand Traverse Central Dispatch at 231.922.4550.