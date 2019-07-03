Alcohol suspected after boater falls into lake

FREE SOIL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say good Samaritans saved a man’s life after he fell into a Mason County lake Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. on Gun Lake, northeast of Ludington.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says a 61-year-old man fell out of the pontoon he was driving and went under the water. Bystanders rescued him and performed CPR.

The man, whose name wasn’t released, was taken to a Ludington hospital and is expected to be OK.

The sheriff’s office said the man is believed to have been drinking. It is illegal in Michigan to operate a boat with a blood alcohol content higher than .08 and the man could face charges.

—

Online:

Boating safety