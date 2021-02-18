Aide to embattled Shirkey leaving for job in Nessel’s office

Left to right: Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake) and Democratic Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. (AP file photos/ David Eggert)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A top aide to embattled Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey is leaving to take a job in Democratic state Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.

Amber McCann, Shirkey’s deputy chief of staff and press secretary, will start as special projects director in the department’s public information and education office.

The news comes about a week after the release of a video in which Shirkey falsely said supporters of President Donald Trump were not involved in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot, calling it a “hoax.”

McCann also served as spokeswoman for the two previous Senate majority leaders.