Aide: Fund created after Whitmer’s election paid for trip

by: ED WHITE Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A top aide to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a private round trip to Florida to see her ailing father was paid from a fund that’s used for travel not covered by tax dollars.

The cost was $27,521, with Whitmer personally paying $855. A lack of publicly disclosed details have dogged Whitmer since the March trip was revealed in April.

In a memo to senior staff, Chief of Staff JoAnne Huls says Whitmer’s office “could have done a better job of answering questions about this trip with more clarity.” Huls says she’s taking responsibility.

The governor left Michigan on March 12 and returned on March 15.

