BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Attorney General’s Office says its main suspect the cold case death of a Benton Harbor 16-year-old admitted to someone years ago that he had knocked Eric McGinnis into the river.

The AG’s Office released a report on its investigation into the Eric McGinnis case Wednesday, one day after McGinnis’ family held a news conference to call for answers and charges against the 1990s investigators, who they say botched the response.

The investigative report names Curtis Pitts as the main suspect in the murder. Pitts died by suicide in 2003.

McGinnis disappeared on May 17, 1991. He was found dead in the St. Joseph River later that month. At the time, his death was ruled an accidental drowning — though his family never thought that. They always believed he was killed because he was Black.

Benton Harbor Director of Public Safety Daniel McGinnis is the cousin of Eric McGinnis. He asked the state AG to look into the case, which it did starting last year.

The AG’s Office said it determined McGinnis’ death was a homicide and found two possible suspects in McGinnis’ death, both of whom are now dead. As a result, the AG’s office says the case should be closed without charges.

The investigation found that McGinnis intended to go to a bar called The Club in St. Joseph on the day he went missing. State investigators say stories about that evening are unclear, but at some point that night, McGinnis broke into the vehicle of Theodore Warmbein and stole some money. Warmbein then caught up to McGinnis in his vehicle and pushed or threw him to the ground. McGinnis got away and Warmbein chased him.

Witnesses who spoke with the AG’s investigators say other people also chased McGinnis that night, including Curtis Pitts. The witnesses saw five white men chasing a Black man — McGinnis.

Pitts reportedly later told one witness he kicked McGinnis in the head, knocking him into the St. Joseph River. Pitts told the witness he and others who had been chasing McGinnis went into the water to pull McGinnis out but couldn’t get him.

The report also says that a man named Daniel Thornton came forward in 1993 and gave much of this information to police then. However, police did not find Thornton’s story believable and did not pursue the case further. Thornton was in jail at the time and police suspected he might be trying to get a lighter sentence by giving information in another case.

But in 2021, the state investigators were able to corroborate much of the information from Thornton.

The AG’s report names Pitts as the main suspect in McGinnis’ death. Pitts died in 2003. The report also named Theodore Warmbein — the man from whom McGinnis allegedly stole and who was allegedly among the group chasing him. Warmbein died in 2007.

The Attorney General’s report also lists a third suspect, whose name was redacted from the documents released to the public, but said investigators did not find enough evidence to charge that person.