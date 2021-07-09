AG will probe people making money off false election claims

Related Content Michigan Senate GOP probe: No systemic fraud in election

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general is investigating after a Republican-led legislative committee said people are making baseless allegations about the 2020 presidential election results in Antrim County to raise money or publicity for their own ends.

A spokeswoman for Democrat Dana Nessel says the department accepted the request from Sen. Ed McBroom and the Senate Oversight Committee he chairs. State police are assisting.

Election night results in rural Antrim County initially erroneously showed a victory for Biden over Trump. But it was attributed to human errors, not any problems with machines, and corrected. A hand recount validated the results as accurate.