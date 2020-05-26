AG takes action to enforce price gouging in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she has taken action to protect consumers from businesses that have been charging excessively high prices for products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AG’s office has taken action to stop several businesses from price gouging.

A.M. CLEANING & SUPPLIES

A.M. Cleaning & Supplies in Ann Arbor has been under investigation after the Attorney General’s office received complaints that the business raised prices of hand sanitizer.

The AG’s office says the business advertised the price for a 12-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer for $60, an 8-ounce bottle for $40 and a 4-ounce bottle for $20. The social media advertisement was days after prices were reported at $7.50 and $2.50 per bottle.

The Attorney General’s office says A.M. Cleaning & Supplies didn’t provide requested documents to investigators. A motion has been filed, asking the Washtenaw County Circuit Court to order the business to provide the documents and enforce a $1,000 civil fine for not complying.

BIOMED

The AG’s office also took action against BioMed after concerns of products being priced significantly higher than other companies. The AG’s office sent a cease and desist letter to the company in April.

An Assurance of Voluntary Compliance was done to resolve the alleged violations without litigation. BioMed agreed to lower the prices of sanitizers, gloves and face masks under the AVC. The company is also paying $2,000 to the state to reimburse consumers.

Consumers who think they’ve paid higher prices for BioMed’s products can file a complaint with the AG’s office and will receive a claim form.

SMOKEHOUSE DISTRIBUTION

A cease and desist letter was sent to Smokehouse Distribution in Commerce Township for marking up prices of face masks.

The masks, called BeamerSmoke, were priced at two for $18. Investigators found the masks were purchased for 56 cents.

Smokehouse Distribution told investigators that the marked-up price was an error and dropped prices to $10 and $12, which is still significantly high, the AG’s office said.

The business owner also said it had 17 sales of the product. An invoice that the AG’s office received showed that the business purchased 90 cases of 2,000 masks from a supplier.

Smokehouse Distribution has 10 days to respond to the Attorney General’s office before an investigation can be launched. The business can also agree to an AVC.

ONLINE AMAZON SELLERS

Several online Amazon sellers signed AVCs after allegedly inflating prices. The sellers operated under the usernames of CollectiblesJi, Dealz N-KY, Happy Small Hands, HotDealz73 and Warehouse Bricks.

The businesses have agreed to not sell products related to COVID-19 protection and pay fines to reimburse consumers.

The Attorney General’s office says it has received more than 4,200 price-gouging complaints since early March. Those who wish to file a complain are encouraged to file online with the AG’s office.