AG: Possibly 3,000 Boy Scout abuse victims in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Attorney General’s Office now says it believes some 3,000 people in the state may have been sexually abused as members of the Boy Scouts of America.

Attorney General Dana Nessel launched an investigation into the organization after learning that some 1,700 Michigan residents had filed sex abuse claims against the Boy Scouts as part of its bankruptcy case linked to similar complaints nationwide.

Nessel has called on survivors to reach out to her office so it can make determinations on criminal charges. She released a public service announcement to that effect Thursday.

“Just like our work investigating clergy abuse, it is crucial to secure justice, in this case for those who have endured abuse through the Boy Scouts and to hold accountable those who have committed those criminal acts,” Nessel said. “I know speaking about these traumas is difficult. And that’s why I’m asking Michiganders to show their strength and courage by calling our trained victim advocates…”

A hotline has been set up at 844.324.3374 to take information. It is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Callers can remain anonymous.