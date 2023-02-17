LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a nurse is charged with murder after admitting she took meth on the day a child died in her care.

Judith Maria Sobol, 42, of South Haven, is charged with second-degree murder and possession of methamphetamines/ecstasy in Berrien County in connection to the June 2022 death of a 3-year-old girl, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

On Friday, the AG’s office said the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has revoked Sobol’s registered nursing license for “violating the public health code.” She was also fined $150,000

It was alleged on June 20, 2022, Sobol was under the influence of methamphetamines during her overnight shift while caring for the 3-year-old girl who was on a ventilator. During the early morning hours, the AG’s office said the child’s parents found Sobol incoherent. The child was also unresponsive, and her trachea tube disconnected, according to a news release.

Sobol admitted to investigators she had injected methamphetamine before coming to work, according to the AG’s office. Two meth pipes and some meth were also found in her purse, the release said.

“Sobol’s actions are an egregious violation of the public trust, and pose an imminent threat to the public’s health, safety and welfare,” AG Dana Nessel said in a news release. “I appreciate LARA and the Michigan Board of Nursing’s swift and decisive action on this matter.”

Sobol is being held in the Berrien county Jail as she awaits trial, which is expected to start on Monday.