AG: Niles couple charged with Medicaid fraud

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — A Niles couple has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of Medicaid fraud.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is charging Gregory Barney with 22 counts of Medicaid fraud and Jacquelyn Barney with 17 counts, the attorney general’s office said in a Tuesday release. Each of those charges is a four-year felony, it said.

Gregory Barney, a licensed marriage and family counselor, owns Highland Counseling Center in Niles. Jacquelyn Barney, his wife, worked as the office manager, administrator and biller for the center. She also worked as a biller for another local medical office.

The attorney general’s office says she allegedly took patient information from the other medical office and then billed Medicaid for those patients receiving counseling sessions at Highland Counseling Center.

During an investigation those patients were contacted. They told authorities they do not know Gregory Barney and did not receive counseling from him, the attorney general’s office said.

The two were arrested Tuesday, officials say. Their arraignments are scheduled for Oct. 13.