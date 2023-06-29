GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a debt collection scam targeting Michigan residents that seeks to unlawfully collect debts owed to the Michigan Department of Treasury or the Unemployment Insurance Agency, according to the attorney general’s office.

Workers and businesses are receiving fraudulent letters that claim to be sent from the state of Michigan, the office said. The letters demand immediate payment of an overdue state debt by calling a toll-free phone number, according to the AG’s office; if the debt is not paid, the letters threaten consequences like seizure of the recipient’s bank accounts, wages and business assets. To seem more legitimate, the letters may include personal information about the recipient that can be found online, the office said.

According to the AG’s office, the letters hope to both secure payments and glean information that could be used for identity theft.

Genuine letters from the Department of Treasury will be printed on official letterhead, outline taxpayer rights and provide multiple methods of paying the debt, the AG’s office said. Genuine letters from the Unemployment Insurance Agency will include information on how to protest and appeal. A real letter from either will include the names of the department’s leadership at the top, according to the AG’s office.

Those with questions about state debt should call the Treasury Collections Service Center at 517.636.5265, while those looking for information about unemployment insurance can call the UIA customer service line at 866.500.0017 or visit the agency’s website.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by a scam should file a complaint with the AG’s Consumer Protection team by calling 877.765.8388 or filling out an online complaint form.