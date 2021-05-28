AG Nessel’s former law partner lands job in her department

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s former law partner has landed a job in her department.

Chris Kessel was hired after working for more than a year as a part-time contractor on the Flint water prosecution team at $125 an hour.

Kessel was hired as an assistant attorney general in mid-March and reports to Fadwa Hammoud, who leads the Flint water team.

A Nessel spokeswoman says the attorney general wasn’t involved in the hiring. Nessel and Hammoud declined to speak about Kessel’s hiring. Kessel didn’t respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

He’s making about $134,000 a year.