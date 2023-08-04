LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is working to appeal an order preventing her from investigating Eli Lilly and Company’s insulin pricing practices.

Eli Lilly and Company is one of the top three companies producing insulin in the nation.

The AG’s office launched an investigation into the company in January 2022, trying to use the Michigan Consumer Protection Act to investigate how it was pricing insulin. But the investigation was halted after Eli Lilly used past decisions of the Michigan Supreme Court to claim the act doesn’t apply to its sale of insulin.

Nessel is now asking the Supreme Court to reverse those decisions because they are not supported by a plain reading of the law.

“It is unconscionable for Michigan residents to have to choose between life-saving medicine and food or rent. My Consumer Protection Team stands ready to hold drug companies accountable for their unjustifiable prices, but we can only do so if we are not being hindered by court decisions that misapply the text of a law having a purpose obvious from its name,” Nessel said in a statement.

She also called on the state Legislature to update the Michigan Consumer Protection Act, which was created in 1976.

The American Diabetes Association estimates that over a million people in Michigan have diabetes. The Centers for Disease Control estimates that nationally, those with diabetes have medical expenses about 2.3 times higher than those who do not.