LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The man accused of kidnapping and killing a Lansing 2-year-old faces new state charges, including first-degree premeditated murder and felony murder, according to the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday that Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, is being charged by the state as a fourth offense habitual offender.

He faces a total of 20 state charges, including first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, assault with intent to murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and home invasion, according to the attorney general’s office.

The AG’s office said on July 2, Trice allegedly sexually assaulted and stabbed his former girlfriend in Lansing, then stole his former girlfriend’s car and kidnapped her daughter, Wynter Cole-Smith.

Trice then allegedly murdered the 2-year-old and resisted arrest.

He was arrested July 3 in St. Clair Shores, the AG’s office said.

Wynter’s body was found July 5 in Detroit.

In a statement, Nessel described the allegations against Trice as “a horrific and brutal crime spree from Lansing to Detroit to St. Clair Shores.”

Trice is being held at the Newaygo County jail, according to the AG’s office.