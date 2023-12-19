BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will spend life in prison after a woman was strangled and beaten to death in Big Rapids, according to the attorney general’s office.

Daykota Handrich, 25, was sentenced Monday to life without the possibility of parole in Mecosta County’s 49th Circuit Court, the Michigan Department of Attorney General said in a release.

A jury found Handrich, a Big Rapids resident, guilty of first-degree murder in November.

On May 31, 2022, Handrich strangled and beat to death 36-year-old Ashley Godfrey, of Big Rapids, according to the AG’s office. Officers found her body on the White Pine Trail days later.

“I am grateful we were able to secure justice for the family and community mourning Ashley’s death,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said when Handrich was convicted.

In Michigan, first-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence.