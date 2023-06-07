A courtesy photo of a shooting scene at Merrill-Gorrel Campground in Mecosta County on May 13, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Department of Attorney General will investigate a shooting last month by an off-duty Department of Natural Resources conservation officer at a campground, the department confirmed Wednesday.

In May, an off-duty DNR officer shot and injured a man at Merrill-Gorrel County Park in Mecosta County.

The DNR said the officer was camping with his family when he intervened in a fight involving two others.

On Monday, a lawsuit was filed against the officer by Brandon Davis, who claimed to be defending himself when he was shot.

Davis’ attorney, Brian Dailey, said Davis was walking away when the shooting occurred and “there was virtually no reason whatsoever for this use of deadly force.”

The lawsuit claimed Davis experienced several physical and mental injuries.