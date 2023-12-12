GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer has been charged after allegedly firing shots and hitting one person at a campground near Evart while off duty, according to the attorney general’s office.

On Tuesday, 22-year-old Ryan Cox, of Mancelona, was arraigned in Mecosta County’s 77th District Court on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and felony firearm, the Michigan Department of Attorney General said in a release.

The shooting happened May 13 at the Merrill-Gorrel County Park in Barrington. Cox intervened in “a verbal and physical altercation” that involved his father and other campers, the AG’s office said. He allegedly announced himself as DNR law enforcement before firing multiple shots and hitting one person, according to the release.

The AG’s office said Michigan State Police investigated the case, since it involved an officer.

“Whether on or off-duty, law enforcement officers are not exempt from the law and must conduct themselves accordingly in order to gain and maintain the public’s trust,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a release.

Cox’s bond was set at $25,000, and he is required to wear a GPS tether, according to the AG’s office.

His next court appearance is set for Dec. 20.