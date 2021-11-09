AG communications director dies after cancer battle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kelly Rossman-McKinney, the communications director for Attorney General Dana Nessel, has died after a battle with cancer.

Rossman-McKinney was one of Nessel’s most trued advisors, Nessel said in a Tuesday statement.

“There will never be another Kelly Rossman-McKinney,” Nessel said in the statement. “I am heartbroken by the loss of one of my most trusted advisors and I am honored to count myself amongst those who had the good fortune to work alongside Kelly and to witness her artistry. Kelly forged deep relationships with so many of her colleagues at the Department of Attorney General, and her loss weighs heavy on all our hearts tonight.”

Rossman-McKinney started her Lansing career in 1979 as a legislative secretary. She was an aide in both the state House and Senate and helped run the Michigan Youth Corps. She was also the founder of Truscott Rossman PR firm.

She became the communications director for the Michigan Department of Attorney General in 2019.

“Throughout her career, Kelly has demonstrated a commitment to the greater good and to the pursuit of excellence,” Nessel said. “Her commitment was accentuated by the charisma and positivity that permeated every aspect of her interactions. Kelly’s legacy will live on in the policies she has championed and the people she has mentored.”