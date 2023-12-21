GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is encouraging Xfinity customers to change their passwords after a major data breach was announced earlier this week.

Comcast, Xfinity’s parent company, announced on Monday that hackers infiltrated the company’s software and gained access to their customers’ personal information, including usernames, passwords, names, contact information, birth dates and the answers to the selected security questions.

Comcast said it would reach out to customers, but Nessel wants to amplify that message and encourage people to take action beyond their Xfinity accounts.

“I would advise all affected customers to change their passwords immediately, on their Xfinity accounts, but also any other accounts for which they use the same or similar login credentials or security questions,” Nessel said in a statement. “My Consumer Protection Team stands ready to help any Michigan residents who might experience identity theft as a result of this breach.”

More than 35 million customers across the country have been impacted. According to Xfinity, the “suspicious activity” happened between Oct. 16 and Oct. 19. It wasn’t discovered until Oct. 25. The company’s investigation determined by Dec. 6 that personal information was exposed.

The company told the Associated Press that they are still analyzing exactly how this happened.

Aside from changing your passwords and using two-factor authentication, Nessel recommends several tips to prevent identity fraud.

She encourages Xfinity customers to watch out for phishing emails, dump any unnecessary data or files and keep a close eye on your credit report.

You can file a complaint with the Attorney General’s office or get more information on the hack from the state’s Consumer Protection Team.