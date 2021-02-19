After roller coaster year, Cedar Point plans new fun for 2021

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOOD) — Cedar Point is getting ready to roll out a new ride and dining experience when the amusement park reopens in less than three months.

Frontier Town will kick off opening day on May 14 with music, interactive games for adults and kids, street entertainers and will serve up nearly two dozen cherry-inspired foods and more than 100 craft brews, seltzers, ciders and cocktails. Frontier Festival will offer merchandise supporting Prayers From Maria, an organization funding research with an aim to end childhood cancer.

WHAT’S NEW FOR 2021

On May 29, Cedar Point launches its newest ride: Snake River Expedition. A cast of characters invite guests to “join the mission to smuggle valuable goods around Adventure Island.” The river boat ride takes visitors down the Snake River with special effects and tributes to past park attractions along the way.

The park’s 150th anniversary celebration, which was postponed by the pandemic last year, is scheduled for June 26 through Aug. 15. The focal point of the festivities is a parade and nighttime party that will include floats showcasing the park’s history as well as performers and a “grand finale like no other,” Cedar Point touted in a Thursday news release.

Cedar Point will also give away a “Ticket of a Lifetime” to 150 visitors, giving them free admission (along with three guests) to the main park and waterpark for the rest of their lives.

In a nod to Cedar Point history, the park’s new C.P. Juice Co. will serve up its drinks in the same fruit-shaped drink cups the park used years ago. Visitors can also take the “Taste of the Point” food tour to sample famous treats and park favorites.

Cedar Point will celebrate the end of summer with Cedar Point Nights, which includes a new “dining in the dark” experience on the Cedar Point beach. The festival runs from Aug. 6 through Labor Day and includes beach games, fire pits, glow games and live entertainment.

PARK PRECAUTIONS

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Cedar Point to push back last year’s opening until July. Even then, Cedar Point limited capacity.

Right now, the same park rules and restrictions will return this season, including:

All guests must make a reservation to visit the park through the Cedar Point app or online.

or Before guests can enter the park, they must complete a health declaration.

Guests must receive touchless temperature screenings at the entrance of the park.

Visitors are required to wear a mask at all times.

Markers/signs have been added throughout the park to help ensure social distancing of at least 6 feet.

For more information about the additional protocols, go to cedarpoint.com.