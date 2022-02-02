After one year, 91K enrolled in ‘Michigan Reconnect’

FILE – In this photo taken Jan. 17, 2016, a student looks at questions during a college test preparation class at Holton Arms School in Bethesda, Md. The SAT exam will move from paper and pencil to a digital format, administrators announced Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, saying the shift will boost its relevancy as more colleges make standardized tests optional for admission. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Reconnect, a scholarship program that pays people to attend community colleges, is celebrating their one-year anniversary today.

The program is part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Sixty by 30 goal, which strives to increase the percentage of adults in the state with a postsecondary degree or credential by 2030.

To be a part of Michigan Reconnect, you must be 25-years-old when you apply, have lived in Michigan for a year or more, have a high school diploma or an equivalent, and have not yet completed a college degree.

Whitmer announced today that 91,000 Michiganders are now on a tuition-free pathway to acquire degrees, and gain experience that can eventually help create careers.

Since 2019, when the Sixty by 30 goal was put into action, the percentage of working-age adults with a certificate, associate degree or higher has increased from 45% to 49%.

“I want to congratulate all of the hardworking Michiganders who took the first step toward a brighter future, all while balancing so many other responsibilities. Whether it’s a registered apprenticeship, an industry-recognized certification, a technical certificate, an associate degree, a bachelor’s degree or beyond, higher education or skills training opens so many doors. We have an ambitious but attainable goal to reach 60% of working-age adults with a postsecondary credential by 2030. Programs like Reconnect help us put Michiganders first and continue growing our economy.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

There are currently more than 12,000 scholarship participants enrolled in a degree or skills certificate program.

Last year, Whitmer and legislative leaders revealed a budget agreement to fully fund the Michigan Reconnect from 2021-2022.

Michigan Reconnect pays the cost of in-district tuition for adults who choose to pursue an associate degree or skills certificate at any of Michigan’s public community colleges.