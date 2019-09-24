After allegations publicized, Fremont chief placed on leave

FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — The day after “unwanted touching” allegations were publicized regarding Fremont Police Chief Randall Wright, the city placed him on administrative leave.

Michigan State Police started investigating Wright months ago after an adult female came forward to report that the chief had touched her during a Fraternal Order of Police trip in June. The woman claimed the chief was drunk when he grabbed her between her legs and rubbed himself against her back side while making lewd sexual remarks.

City leaders said they weren’t aware of the allegations until News 8 contacted them Monday for comment on the situation.

As of late Monday, City Manager Todd Blake said the chief would remain on his post unless and until he was criminally charged. Fremont’s mayor said the chief had his support and that opined that the allegations must be a “misunderstanding” of sorts.

Monday night, News 8 broke news of the investigation airing an interview with the alleged victim in the matter.

Tuesday, things changed at city hall. In a statement shortly after 12 p.m., the city manager said Wright was placed on administrative leave.

“Due to the recent allegations made against Chief Wright the City of Fremont has placed Chief Wright on Administrative Leave until further notice,” the written statement from the city manager stated. “The City is conducting its own investigation into this matter.”

Blake said Fremont Police Sgt. Jon Geeting would oversee police operations during Wright’s leave.

The reports from the state police investigation were forwarded to prosecutors late last week. Charging decisions had not been made as of the end of the day Monday.